Chinese FM to visit Islamabad for Pakistan-China strategic dialogue

The Foreign Office said Wednesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang would pay a two-day official visit to Islamabad from Friday (May 5) at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to hold strategic dialogue.
According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, this would be the Chinese foreign minister’s first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.
FM Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.
The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.
The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.
The 3rd round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.
On Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting to be held on May 4 and 5 in Panaji, the capital of Goa.
At the meeting, Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member state foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year’s SCO summit, the statement added.
City will likely experience a dry spell with increased temperatures till mid-May at least
Pakistan's position improves on RSF's World Press Freedom Index, as it stands at 150th position
PM will have a series of consultations with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his London visit, sources say
"Contrary to last year, we are not expecting such heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan," Dr Sarfraz says
Earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindukush region, European seismic monitoring centre says
Finance czar apprised American diplomat about economic situation and discussed current challenges it was facing