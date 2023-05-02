Kohli vs Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq: The story behind the post-match spat

Virat Kohli talking to LSG skipper KL Rahul (L) and Kohil and Gautam Gambhir in a heated argument (R). —Twitter

Indian legend batter Virat Kohli was seen engaging in heated quarrels with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat LSG in a low-scoring thriller on Monday.

The initial spat took place in the 17th over of LSG's innings game when Virat and Naveen had an altercation. A video exhibits the former Indian captain getting outraged over something the LSG batter said.

Non-striking batter Amit Mishra and an umpire interfered and tried to calm the sentiments of the two participants.

However, the spat did not end there. The two players were seen roaring at each other once again when the teams shook hands with each other after the completion of the game. This time, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell broke it off.

But, the tempers did not cool after the two rounds as the LSG mentor and a proclaimed rival of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, got involved. Gautam was first seen taking LSG batter Kyle Mayors away from Kohli and later the two were seen to be engaging in an argument which was again interfered with by team players and umpires.

It is to be noted that the LSG mentor was seen celebrating very aggressively after the LSG beat RCB at Chinnaswami Stadium Banglaore some days back. Kohli seemed to be a lot more aggressive in today’s game and gave it back to the LSG when it came to celebrations after the wickets.

In another video, the LSG skipper was seen calling out Naveen-ul-Haq to probably apologize to Kohli. However, Naveen refused KL and went ahead on the field. While Naveen-ul-Haq didn’t obey his skipper, Kohli looked absolutely enraged seeing the former's actions.



