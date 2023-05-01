Brain teaser: Only 'high IQ individuals' can find odd letter within 9 seconds

There are nine rows and 20 columns of letter J – but there's one rogue “I” hidden among them in this image.
Your challenge is to find the odd letter — hidden within the sea of Js within nine seconds – which is what will really separate you from the rest. Apparently, only those with high IQs can do it.
You have to look at the image swiftly and carefully as an "alert mind" will be able to spot the odd letter within the time limit.
Do you want to find the answer? The “I” is hidden on the sixth row, and the 16th column.
These fun puzzles help you utilise your cognitive skills and help improve your focus, memory and ability to learn.
This brain teaser was shared by JagranJosh on the Bright Side. This story is taken from The Mirror.
