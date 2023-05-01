How much did Fatima Bhutto's wedding dress cost?

Fatima Bhutto pictured with her husband Graham on their wedding. — Twitter/@fbhutto

Fatima Bhutto — granddaughter of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto — won praise and respect for promoting simplicity through her marriage with Graham, in these times of crisis in the country.

The Pakistani author got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton, her brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior revealed by posting a picture of the bride and groom on Instagram last week.

However, he said that the family didn't find it appropriate to celebrate the wedding "lavishly due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women".

Later, Fatima also announced holding no more ceremonies as she said: "I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through."

On her big day, the bride slipped into a pure white sleeveless peshwaz (a women's outfit like a gown with the front open and tied around the waist), embellished with silver "chappa (block printing) motifs and bail (vine) work".

She complimented the dress with plain red bangles and yellow and white gajras (wrist-worn garlands) and completed the look with silver teeka (a traditional piece of head jewellery).

The dress is from a Pakistani clothing brand Pink Tree. The original price of the dress is Rs65,000, plus Rs20,000 for the trouser to complete the dress.