Javed Latif against talks with 'terrorist outfits'

Federal minister Javed Latif speaks during a presser in Lahore on May 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

A close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif and federal minister Javed Latif Monday spoke against the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terming the Imran Khan-led party as a "terrorist outfit".

“Talks are never held with those who throw petrol bombs nor with those who are agents of world powers. Negotiations are not held with those who talk about Mir Jaffer, Mir Sadiq,” the politician said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The minister endorsed the views of his cabinet colleague Khawaja Asif who had questioned the dialogue, asking, “Whether the Panchayat [council] has been set up in a legitimate way or in an illegitimate way”.

The government and the PTI have been engaged in dialogue to decide on a date for elections following Supreme Court's orders. Both sides have held two rounds of talks and are scheduled to meet for the "final" round of talks on May 2 (tomorrow).



All eyes are on the talks as it may end an impasse over the elections, which has fuelled political tensions in the country, leading to an economic crisis, with the Supreme Court also urging the political forces to negotiate and find out a solution to the prevailing turmoil.

The court had earlier directed the political parties to decide on the election date by April 26, but no progress was made till the deadline.

The minister also claimed that facilitation is being done to bring Imran Khan back as the prime minister.

“Revelations were made at the lawyer’s convention by former president Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah,” he said.

Latif, who is from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), questioned why former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Faiz Hamid and ex-Supreme Court chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa do not respond to the allegations being made against them.

“Have state institutions become so weak or the people sitting in them have been compromised?” he asked during the presser.

The politician also mocked the role of the country’s law enforcement agencies stating that they can fight rocket launchers in the ongoing operation against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan, but cannot counter petrol bombs.



“It is not the responsibility of the incumbent government, but of those sitting in the institutions,” he said while sharing his viewpoint.

Latif questioned if the implementation of the Constitution and law are only applicable to the 90-day election.

The minister asked if it is the nation’s wish to have all institutions on the same page. “We will have to stand firmly for the parliament’s supremacy.”

The senior PML-N leader said that the party admits its mistakes and that the truth should have been told to the nation.

Reminding everyone about the progress the country witnessed during the PML-N’s previous governments, Latif said: “Industrial development, China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bringing peace are [party supremo] Nawaz Sharif’s efforts,” he said.

The minister shed light on his party’s contribution to improving the country’s situation.

“Wheat has been produced in abundance, the economy is recovering, we are presenting Pakistan's case better globally,” Latif asserted.