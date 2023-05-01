MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo demise draws 'emotional' tributes

Scores of celebrity chefs voiced their devastation at MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's sudden death in Melbourne.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey took to Twitter to express his shock, "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx."

Poised to star as a guest in the upcoming reality show season, Jamie Oliver posted a selfie with the late chef and aired his sorrow.

‘I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo,’ he wrote.



‘We had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him ! Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful…Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style….’

‘Jock will be so very missed…I can’t believe I’m writing this…….Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants xxx. Love jamie,’ he added.

Zonfrillo died suddenly at 46, with his family saying they were ‘shattered.’

‘With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.’