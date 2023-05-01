Spectators exchange blows at a fight during IPL match

A recently-viral video reportedly made during the 40th fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video making rounds on social media shows spectators exchanging blows during a fixture of the Indian tournament when Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 came head-to-head.

The video has surprised netizens as brawls in cricket are a rare sight.

Two men can be seen violently attacking and pushing each other in the stands, in the video.

One even grabs the other's hair, as the crowd parts ways. One of the two men crashes into the people sitting in the audience below him and the brawl gradually becomes more and more violent.

While some people try to intervene, it is to no avail. Some other people jump in and it seems that the fight would escalate and people around them panic. Thankfully a man cuts in and breaks up the fight. Even then, it seems that the anger has not subsided as they yell at each other.

There are no guards and police officials to be seen and at the end of the clip, we can see other members of the audience filming the ordeal.

During the match on Saturday, Hyderabad defeated Dehli by nine runs.

In the high-drama game, both sides struggled to trump the other; however, Hyderabad ultimately defeated Dehli to break its three-match losing streak.

At one point during the match, Dehli were on track to gun down the massive 198-run target after Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt put together 112 in just 11 overs.

However, after taking successive wickets, Hyderabad clawed back. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table.