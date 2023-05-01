PM's wife appreciates Fatima Bhutto for promoting simplicity on her marriage

First Lady Tehmina Durrani is seen giving her blessings to Fatima Bhutto and Graham on their wedding. — Twitter/@TehminaDurrani

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's wife Tehmina Durrani has hailed former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's granddaughter Fatima Bhutto and her husband Graham for giving a 'message of simplicity' on their modest wedding.



The Pakistani author got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton, her brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior revealed by posting a picture of the bride and groom on Instagram.

Later, Fatima Bhutto announced holding no more ceremonies as she said, "I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through."

Lavishing praise over the couple for promoting simplicity on their big day in these times of crisis in the country, Tehmina said it was "an important message" for the entire nation.

She said that this example which has been set by Fatima should now be the new trend in society.

"Fatima Bhutto and Gibran’s marriage is an important message of simplicity for the entire nation. The example set in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s historic library at 70 Clifton must become the new trend. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.

Tehmina also shared an adorable picture from the event which showed her giving her blessings to the bride and groom.

Earlier, Fatima's brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, who first broke the news of the wedding, had also said that the family felt it appropriate to not celebrate the marriage "lavishly due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women".

Sharing details about her marriage, Fatima had told her followers that Zulfikar tied the imam zamin, which belonged to their grandmother Nusrat Bhutto, on her and the nikah was solemnised in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's library, a place she said was her "most beloved places on earth".

"Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my grandfather himself," she wrote in the thread that contained a vibrant picture of her and Graham with all of what she had mentioned, in the background.