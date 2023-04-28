Fatima Bhutto gets married in Karachi

Fatima Bhutto. — Twitter/@BhuttoZulfikar

Fatima Bhutto — the author of several novels and books and granddaughter of Pakistan's former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto — got married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton.

Her brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, announced the development taking to his social media.

"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton," he tweeted with a photograph of the couple.

Zulfikar junior added that the Nikkah ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in their grandfather’s library, "a place that means a lot to my dear sister."

"Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you," Zulfikar wrote concluding his tweet.

Zulfikar also shared the happy news on Instagram.

Fatima in focus

Fatima was born in Kabul in 1982. Her father Murtaza Bhutto — son of Pakistan People's Party's founder, an elected member of parliament — was killed by the police in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.

Fatima graduated from Columbia University in 2004, majoring in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Masters in South Asian Government and Politics.

She is the author of several books including: Whispers of the Desert, a volume of poetry, which was published in 1997 by Oxford University Press Pakistan when Fatima was 15 years old. 8.50 a.m. 8 October 2005, a collection of first-hand accounts from survivors of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, was published by OUP in 2006. Her third book, Songs of Blood and Sword, was published around the world in 2010.

She is also known for her non-fiction writing with her recent book New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture garnering immense global acclaim.

Fatima wrote a weekly column for Jang — Pakistan's largest Urdu newspaper and its English sister publication The News — for two years. She covered the Israeli Invasion and war with Lebanon from Lebanon in the summer of 2006 and also reported from Iran in January 2007 and Cuba in April 2008.

Fatima’s work has appeared in the New Statesman, Daily Beast, Guardian, and The Caravan Magazine.

She loathes Facebook and is not, nor will ever be, a member. Fatima lives and writes in Karachi.