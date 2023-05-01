Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg surprise Barcelona restaurant workers

Former US president Barack Obama, film director Steven Spielberg, and singer Bruce Springsteen join staff at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2023. —Instagram

44th American president Barack Obama, world-renowned film director Steven Spielberg and singer Bruce Springsteen stunned a Barcelona eatery with a last-minute dinner reservation on Thursday.

Obama, former first lady Michelle, Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw came to the Catalan capital for Springsteen’s concert on Friday night.

Pol Perello, a worker at the Palace Hotel’s Amar restaurant posted a photograph of the stars posing with the staff after they enjoyed a seafood meal on his Instagram.

Perello wrote, “Pleasures that this job brings you.”

Amar chef Rafa Zafra told Spanish radio network Cadena SER that Spanish-American chef José Andrés, who has a close connection with the Obamas, recommended the eatery only a few hours before the notable visitors came.

“The security people told us to please not ask them for photos, but just before leaving, Obama entered the kitchen and told us that this had been one of their best meals and if they could take a photo with the whole team,” Zafra said.

“We gave them oysters, shellfish, and fish from Roses, my classic — the caviar bikini — a little bit of everything,” he stated, adding the group also “drank a little.”

“The one who behaved best was the one who had to work today,” he said, about Springsteen’s concert.

Obama met Springsteen when the singer backed him for president in 2008, and the two have since become friends. The former president has also been longtime friends with the acclaimed film director and honoured him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.