UK man sets new Guinness World Record for most face flesh tunnels

British national James Goss. — Guinness World Records

With 17 flesh tunnels on his face, James Goss — a British national — broke his own Guinness World Record, according to a report published by United Press International Friday.

Goss initially set the world record for most face flesh tunnels in 2020, when he had 14, and broke his own record in 2022 with 15.

He told Guinness World Records: "For me, expressing myself regardless of what other people think has made me feel a lot more fulfilled, I don't want to change myself to fit in with other people, it's better to just be myself and spend my energy finding where I fit in anyway."

Each of Goss' flesh tunnels had to measure at least 0.11 inches to qualify for the record.

"It does feel pretty cool to be a record holder it's definitely a talking point, I've put it on my CV as well," he added.

"The best thing was that my mum said that she was really proud of me after I got verified the first time, so that felt very good," Goss said.