Fakhar Zaman achieves important milestone

Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman gestures during the second ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's top-order batter, amassed 3,000 one-day international (ODI) runs as he batted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium against New Zealand on Saturday.

The flamboyant achieved the feat after scoring 98 runs against the Kiwis and in a total of 67 innings, making him the fastest Asian to score the runs. He has also become the joint player globally to score the 3,000 runs second fastest.

Before Zaman, West Indies Shai Hope smashed 3,000 ODI runs in the same number of innings. South Africa's Hashim Amla holds the record of achieving the feat fastest in 57 innings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has achieved the milestone in 68 innings, West Indies great Viv Richards in 98.

Zaman has been in amazing form against the Kiwis in the ongoing five-match ODI series and had smashed a century in the first fixture to lead his side to victory.

In March this year during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman — while representing Lahore Qalandars — became the player to hit the most sixes (100) in the history of the tournament.

Zaman has represented Pakistan in three Test matches, scoring 192 runs, 76 T20I in which he was able to amass 1,433 runs, and 67 ODIs in which he smashed more than 3,000 runs.