Supremacy of parliament is ‘non-negotiable’, says NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chairs a session of the lower house of the parliament in Islamabad, on April 26, 2023. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

Terming supremacy of parliament “non-negotiable”, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that only the legislature holds the authority to amend or rewrite the Constitution, if necessary.

The NA speaker made the remarks while addressing a reception in honour of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) representatives at the Parliament House last night (Friday) in the backdrop of an apparent ongoing tussle between the two pillars of the state — the legislature and the judiciary — involving an act curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.

In what can be called a defiant step against the judiciary, the government on April 10 bulldozed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) bill 2023 — seeking to curtail the powers of the CJP relating to the suo motu notice and his prerogative about forming benches — through the joint session of the parliament.

Earlier, the bill was passed by both houses but President Arif Alvi had returned it for reconsideration to parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

Meanwhile, an eight-member larger bench of the top court on April 13 had ordered that even if the bill receives the assent of the president, the bill would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

The bill, however, became law on April 20.

Addressing the event, the NA speaker stressed the importance of the parliament as the home of 220 million people.

He underscored the sanctity of the Constitution, emphasising that its protection was a shared responsibility.

Expressing his respect for the SC, the speaker highlighted the importance of avoiding conflicts between institutions in the interest of the country.

He mentioned that the parliament had passed a law granting sou moto authority to three judges instead of one, but the SC had halted its implementation.

The speaker urged all pillars of the state to operate within their legal domains and work together for the betterment of Pakistan, especially during the country’s challenging times on multiple fronts.

He also mentioned the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Constitution, where invitations were extended to representatives from all pillars of the state, including SC judges.

Ashraf commended the Pakistani journalist community for their responsible and professional work, recognising them as an essential pillar of the country.

He credited the media for playing an instrumental role in restoring democracy by supporting politicians and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and parliament.

The speaker emphasised the parliament’s commitment to solving all problems faced by the journalistic community while urging journalists to uphold and maintain the honour and respect of the parliament, which belongs to all.