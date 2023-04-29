Eva Green clinches victory in $1M lawsuit, releases statement

Eva Green has expressed relief over her High Court victory against a production company for the collapsed A Patriot film.

The Casino Royale star released a statement: "My professional reputation has been upheld.

“In this legal action, I was forced to stand up to a small group of men, funded by deep financial resources, who tried to use me as a scapegoat to cover up their own mistakes,” she said. “I am proud that I stood up against their bully-boy tactics.”

She added, “They made false allegations about me in public court documents which the judge has now shown are totally incorrect.”

Earlier, The 300 star was netted as a star lead for a sci-fi film, A Patriot.

However, the production collapse led to film abandonment in October 2019.

The Dreamers actor sued White Lantern Film production company for $1 million following the incident.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance filed a counterclaim against the star, claiming she walked back on her contract.

Earlier, the judge decided the case in Green’s favor.

He declared that the actor was entitled to the fee and rejected the counter-claim, adding: “In particular, I find that Ms. Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it.”