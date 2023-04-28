'Paan burger' is making Twitter cringe

In these stills taken from a video, the pan burger and its ingredients can be seen. — Twitter/@zhr_jafri

As social media has become a vital part of people's lives, content creators have filled all platforms with their novel food recipes. The 'chefs' post videos of their food online and while some are a success, others are just bizarre.

But a street vendor has taken things up a notch with his 'burger', according to NDTV. The person, instead of using vegetables or meat, has used paan or betel leaves.

When the video of his 'paan burger' went viral on social media, Twitterati had mixed feelings with some feeling both bewildered and queasy.

Azhar Jafri Videowala, a Twitter user, shared the video with a caption: "Just when we thought we have seen it all. Paan Burger."

In the video, the vendor can be seen adding ingredients such as chocolate, barfi, almonds, candy sprinkles, and gulkand to the betel leaves. He then also adds mayonnaise and places a burger bun on top.

He then, just like all other street vendors, cuts it into equal halves before serving it to the people.

The video has so far received more than 271K views, 141 retweets, 157 quote tweets, and 832 likes.

One person wrote, "Isme khane ka kya and thukne ka kya (What is there to eat in it and what is there to spit out)?"

A second person wrote: "Burger aur paan dono se nafrat ho jayegi ye dekh kar (After seeing this, one will hate both burgers and paan)."



