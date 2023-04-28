Local commander among seven terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat encounters

Pakistan's army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP/File

Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred while seven terrorists killed during three separate encounters in different parts of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that on the night of 27-28 April, security forces while fighting gallantly repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a span of a short time in Lakki Marwat district.

A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in the district followed by a fierce fire exchange between the troops and terrorists, it added.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which 4 terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

In two other encounters with terrorists in Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas of the district, the army's media wing said three more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists, according to the ISPR.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Taj Mir (age 40 years, resident of District Nowshera), Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (age 38 years, resident of District Abbottabad) and Sepoy Abid Hussain (age 29 years, resident of District DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” the statement added.

The military’s media wing said sanitization of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”