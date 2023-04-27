Director of ‘The Flash’ praises Ezra Miller

The movie will follow Barry Allen as he goes against the laws of time to bring his parents back to life

Director of The Flash Andy Muschietti recently praised actor Ezra Miller at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. They also unveiled the second trailer for the superhero film.

Although Miller was not present for the event, they will be the star of the film, portraying the titular character. Muschietti however, took the chance to boast about them in their absence, saying: “One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this.”

The movie will follow Barry Allen as he goes against the laws of time to bring his parents back to life and receives some extra help from Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle and two versions of Batman.

Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as the Dark Knight and Michael Keaton will be making a legendary return as well.