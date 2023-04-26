Rumors of Salman Khan Launching Asim Riaz in 'Kick 2' Put to Rest by Sources Close to Development

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Speculations have been rife in the Bollywood industry that superstar Salman Khan is planning to launch model-turned-actor Asim Riaz in the upcoming movie 'Kick 2'. The rumors started circulating after Asim posted a picture on social media with the caption, "New Beginnings. Aaj se 4 saal pehle ki aaj... 23/05/2017" (Today marks four years since this day, May 23, 2017), which many fans interpreted as a hint at his upcoming debut in Bollywood.

However, sources close to the development have revealed that there is no truth to the rumors of Asim Riaz being cast in 'Kick 2'. While it is true that Salman Khan is currently working on the sequel to his 2014 blockbuster movie 'Kick', the casting process for the movie is still underway.

Asim Riaz, who shot to fame after his appearance in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', has been rumored to be making his Bollywood debut for some time now. However, there has been no official confirmation from either the actor or any production house regarding his debut project.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been busy shooting for 'Tiger 3', the third installment in the popular 'Tiger' franchise. The actor is also slated to star in several other projects, including 'Antim: The Final Truth', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and 'Pathan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan.