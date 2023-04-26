COAS, Chinese commander stress need for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir held a detailed meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters during his first day of the four-day official visit to Beijing.
Army chief Gen Munir received a warm welcome and guard of honour upon his arrival at the Chinese army's headquarters, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement released on Wednesday.
The statement read that the COAS reviewed a smartly turned-out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the commander of PLA Army.
"Both the military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military-to-military cooperation," it added.
Matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.
Moreover, Gen Munir also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers.
The ISPR said that the army chief will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance the long-standing relations between the two militaries.
