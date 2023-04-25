Sofia Richie shares sweet advice after ‘royal wedding’ with Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has shared a sweet advice for her fans and friends after getting married to fiancé Elliot Grainge.



Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared stunning photos from her wedding with a sweet advice.

She advised to the fans and friends saying, “Marry your best friend!!!”

Sofia Richie further says, “I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience.”

In what some have already dubbed this year’s “royal wedding,” Sofia and Grainge exchanged vows in Antibes, France on Saturday.

Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden descended upon the iconic hotel in the South of France for the whirlwind wedding weekend, which took both Instagram and TikTok by storm.