Malala Yousafzai's powerful quote shared by Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day

The World Book Day is celebrated annually on April 23rd to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit highlighted the powerful words of Pakistan's youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai to mark the day.

On this day, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the joy of reading and the importance of books in our lives.

In her Twitter post, former Indian film heroine Madhuri Dixit shared Yousafzai's quote, “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.”

She emphasised the impact that these simple words have in shaping young minds. She also paid tribute to Malala Yousafzai, a passionate advocate for education and women's rights, who has inspired millions with her courage and determination.

Malala Yousafzai, born in 1997, grew up in the Swat Valley region of Pakistan, where she witnessed the Taliban's oppressive rule over girls' education. Despite the danger, she spoke out against their actions and advocated for the right of girls to receive an education.

In 2012, at the age of 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. She survived the attack and continued to speak out, becoming a global symbol of resistance against oppression.

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her efforts to promote education for girls. She has since gone on to become a leading advocate for women's rights and education, founding the Malala Fund, which works to empower girls around the world through education.

Madhuri Dixit was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India in 2014. Her post on World Book Day serves as a reminder of the power of education and the role that books and teachers play in shaping young minds. By highlighting Malala Yousafzai's words, she has brought attention to the importance of promoting education for all, especially girls who face the greatest barriers.

On this World Book Day, let us remember the words of Malala Yousafzai and the work of advocates like her who continue to fight for education and the empowerment of young girls around the world. As Madhuri Dixit has shown, we can all play a part in this important work by supporting education initiatives and encouraging young people to read and learn.