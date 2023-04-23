Jisoo from Blackpink reveals what her dream jobs were as a child

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink revealed what her dream jobs were as a child and why she didn’t pursue them. She sat down for an interview for Teen Vogue as she’s promoting her solo album.
She revealed that one of her dreams was to be a painter but found that drawing was far too difficult. She then decided that she wanted to be a doctor although when she found out the amount of studying it requires, she decided against it.
Lastly, she thought she should put her skills to good use and become a basketball player since she was quite good at shooting hoops. However, she believed she was too short to pursue it as a career.
The singer made her solo debut on March 31st with the album Me and its hit title track Flower.
