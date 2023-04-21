Pixar's 'Elemental' to wrap up Cannes Film Festival 2023

Pixar Animation Studios' latest film, Elemental, has been announced as the closing film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, with a screening on May 27th.

The film will be screened Out of Competition, prior to its release in cinemas in the US on June 16 and in France on June 21.

Elemental is set in Element City and centers on the relationship between Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple, representing fire and water respectively.

The original voice cast includes Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, while Adèle Exarchopoulos and Vincent Lacoste will voice the characters in the French version.

Pixar has previously premiered three films at Cannes, and that director Pete Docter made history by opening the festival with "Up" in 2009. The festival will also feature films by Martin Scorsese and James Mangold.



“For many years, the Festival de Cannes has welcomed animated films from around the world. Pixar Animation Studios, with Up, directed by Pete Docter, made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event!,” said Cannes Film Festival head Thierry Frémaux.

“This is another great opportunity, to present the amazing Elemental, for the ‘Last Screening’ of this 76th Festival de Cannes, and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27, 2023.