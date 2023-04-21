Juventus survive scare to reach Europa League semis

Sporting Lisbon´s Portuguese midfielder Pedro Goncalves runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa league quarter final second leg football match between Sporting CP and Juventus at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on April 20, 2023. AFP

Manchester United suffered a disappointing loss to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, marking the end of their journey in the tournament. The Spanish team beat United 3-0 to finish 5-2 on aggregate.

Juventus, on the other hand, held on to a 1-1 draw against Sporting in Lisbon, qualifying for the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win. Bayer Leverkusen also secured a place in the semi-finals, winning 4-1 in Belgium against Union Saint-Gilloise, who they eliminated 5-2. Roma advanced after beating Feyenoord 4-1 in extra time, making it 4-2 on aggregate.

United had led by two goals in the first leg before conceding two late own goals, and they completed their collapse in Spain. Goalkeeper David de Gea had a poor night, which made it easy for Sevilla to score three goals. In the first half, he gave the ball away to Youssef En-Nesyri, who capitalized on the opportunity, and in the second half, he sliced a dropping ball, allowing En-Nesyri to complete his brace.

In the meantime, Juventus received good news when Italy's highest sporting court lifted a 15-point deduction in Serie A for illicit transfer activity, but the case is up for re-examination. The Italian team started quickly in Lisbon, with Adrian Rabiot scoring in the ninth minute.

Manuel Ugarte was then fouled by Rabiot in the penalty area, allowing Marcus Edwards to convert a penalty in the 20th minute. Sporting failed to find the net despite creating some good chances, and Juventus defended well to secure their place in the semi-finals.

Bayer Leverkusen had a convincing win in Brussels, with Moussa Diaby, Mitchel Bakker, and Adam Hlozek all scoring to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory over Union Saint-Gilloise. They will face Roma in the semi-finals.

In the Europa Conference League, Fiorentina lost 3-2 to Lech Poznan but advanced 6-4 on aggregate, while West Ham beat Gent 4-1 to qualify 5-2 on aggregate. Nice was eliminated after losing 2-1 in extra time at home to Basel, with Kasim Adams scoring the decisive goal in the 98th minute.