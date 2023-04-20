Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq takes oath as AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq. — Twitter/@KashmiriTales

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister-elect Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday took the oath of his office during a ceremony at the President’s House.

Haq — a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) forward bloc — was elected as the 15th prime minister of AJK by the Legislative Assembly a day earlier.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, Haq said that the political forces could change the fate of the region if they act in a fair manner. “Change never comes by mere words. Prove with your actions what your vision is,” he added.

The newly elected premier vowed to hold accountable all those who looted the state’s resources. He was of the view that the government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, will fight the case of their Kashmiri brethren across the globe.

Meanwhile, the assembly session was adjourned for an indefinite period.

In a surprising move a day earlier, Haq was elected as the premier with the back of opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and a majority of his party's dissidents, who had formed a forward block.

The newly-elected PM secured 48 votes in the House of 53 where four legislators were absent, while one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of the former prime minister.t