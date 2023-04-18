'Threatening' audiotape case: Ali Amin Gandapur granted bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur is pictured during an appearance in an Islamabad district and sessions court on April 13, 2023. — Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapurPti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who was arrested over an audiotape in which he purportedly threatened authorities in case party Chairman Imran Khan was detained, was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard Gandapur's bail petition today.

In the audio, Gandapur had reportedly threatened to lay siege to Islamabad if the former prime minister was arrested. A case related to the audio was registered against Gandapur at the Golra police station in the federal capital.

The PTI leader was arrested from Dera Ismail Khan on April 6.

During the hearing today, the investigation officer submitted a report and informed the court that the audiotape, purportedly featuring Gandapur, was sent to the Cyber Crime Wing to determine its authenticity.

The forensic report would reveal whether the voice in the audiotape was Gandapur's, he added.

The judge asked the investigation officer whether the manufacturer of the mobile phone and sim in use by the PTI leader had been determined, to which he replied that a request for data of call recordings had been submitted.

The judge also asked what Gandapur's stance on the audiotape was. The investigation officer replied that the PTI leader claimed it was fake.

Subsequently, the court granted Gandapur post-arrest bail and directed him to submit two surety bonds of Rs300,000 each.

The 'threatening' audio

Geo News' Hamid Mir had played an audio message of the PTI leader on his show, in which he could be heard threatening the government against arresting his party's chairman Imran.

The date of the audio statement could not be verified.

"My first message is for the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] government: We will lay siege to Islamabad through the people's power," the former federal minister could be heard saying in the audio statement.

"My second message is to police: if the police, in support of this government, creates hurdles in our path, then we will not deal with them like police, but like PDM workers," he added.

The ex-parliamentarian advised the police to steer clear "of the political battle" and let the people decide the fate of the country. He also told the masses to reach Islamabad as the ongoing "war is a decisive one".

Gandapur's arrest had been strongly condemned by party leaders, including PTI Chairman Imran and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shahzad Waseem, who said the "law of the jungle is prevailing in the country".