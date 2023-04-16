PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Punjab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the development projects in Lahore on April 16. — PID

Expressing his displeasure over the pace of work, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects in Punjab at the earliest.

The prime minister made the remarks while visiting the under-construction Lahore bridge and CBD underpass to review the pace of work. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied PM Shehbaz during the visits.

During his visit to the construction site of Lahore bridge, PM Shehbaz was apprised that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) project worth Rs1,712 million was started in 2021, but delayed for two years due to the delay in the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC).

Expressing his displeasure over the pace of work and the shutdown programme by the LESCO, the prime minister directed for initiation of legal action against the official concerned.

The officials were given one-month to complete the construction work instead of a period of two months.

The prime minister also visited CBD underpass and termed the delay unfair. He questioned the hiring of third-party for validation and directed the appointment of a renowned third party at the cost of a construction company.

Later, the prime minister chaired a meeting on the development projects in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister accused the last government of taking "revenge" from the people of Punjab for supporting the PML-N as it deliberately stopped the development projects in the province.

During the past four years, the PTI-led government did not launch any new project but also delayed the projects initiated by their government.

Slamming Punjab’s former chief minister Usman Buzdar, PM Shehbaz said: “The province was handed over to an incompetent and puppet chief minister.”

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on various development projects in the province.