PTI forms three-member committee for JI-brokered talks with govt

PTI leaders Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary and Mian Mahmood ur Rashid. — PPI, Senate website, Twitter/File

A three-member committee has been formed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) following the latter's announcement to broker dialogue between the ruling alliance and former ruling party in a bid to steer the country out of ongoing political and economic turmoil.



Secretary General Asad Umar shared on Sunday that the decision to form the committee came in light of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's meeting with JI Emir Sirajul Haq to discuss ways to deal with the current crises.

"On the instructions of Mr. Imran Khan Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf, a committee is being notified to hold a dialogue with Jamat-e-Islami on the ongoing political crisis in the country," a notification shared by Umar stated.

Umar also named the members of the committee, which comprise former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary and former Punjab minister Mian Mahmood ur Rashid.

A day earlier, the JI emir initiated efforts to bring the PTI and the ruling alliance to the negotiation table by holding separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PTI chief.

During his meeting with the PM, the current political situation in the country and the judicial crisis were discussed. The leaders agreed that issues should be resolved with collective wisdom.

Sources privy to the matter said that the meetings remained highly successful as both sides agreed to sit at the negotiating table to end the months-long confrontation, which badly affected the country's economy and the masses.

The PTI chief and his party have been holding protests since their ouster in April last year and are demanding early elections, which the government has persistently denied.

The PTI dissolved Punjab and KP assemblies in its bid to force the government to hold countrywide elections, but the Shehbaz-led administration did not budge.

The situation took a turn when the Supreme Court ordered holding the polls in Punjab on May 14. However, the parliament rejected the verdict, leading the judiciary and government to lock horns.

"The JI had decided to contact the political parties to build a consensus for holding elections on the same day," he added. "The country cannot afford any chaos at this time," confirmed JI Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif citing Haq.

Both sides agreed to continue meetings and include other parties too in the process, the JI leader added.

He maintained that the JI delegation also met the PTI chairman at his Zaman Park residence during which the latter appreciated the former’s efforts.

The two sides agreed to continue contact after Eid ul Fitr.