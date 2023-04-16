PTI 'unduly' criticised for decisions related to TTP: Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has responded to the claims that the previous government's decision to hold talks with the banned outfit helped increase terrorism in the country, saying that the criticism of decisions regarding outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is "unwarranted".



Qureshi, who served as the foreign minister in the PTI’s government, made this remark in a recent interview. He said that the former government had decided to mainstream the Pakistani Taliban as they had to return following Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban last year.

However, he said that certain conditions had been set to mainstream the Taliban.

He said that the group must accept the Constitution of Pakistan and not bring arms from Afghanistan.

“They have to come here and live in peace, they have to be rehabilitated,” Qureshi said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The PTI leader said that the then National Assembly had been given an in-camera session on the matter. He said his meeting had been attended by everyone including incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, current FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the then-army chief, ISI chief and all others.

“Those who are raising objections today were all sitting in the briefing,” he added.

The former minister said that it had been decided after this meeting that they had to move forward and make a plan of action regarding the return of Taliban but right after that the PTI’s rule was toppled.

'Incumbent govt responsible'

Qureshi held the incumbent government responsible for the circumstances that developed following PTI’s departure from the office and new government’s formation.

He claimed that terrorist activities had gradually declined during PTI’s rule.

“The terrorist incidents increased in past year, how can we be responsible for that,” he asked.

He asked hadn't the PTI’s government indicated it when the militants started coming to Swat.

“Didn’t Murad Saeed and other members [of PTI] mobilise the people there? Didn’t Rana Sanaullah make a statement that no foreign people came here,” he asked.

“Now they are shifting all the responsibility backward,” Qureshi maintained.

He said that no political party could decide alone on this matter. Instead, they should move forward while acknowledging the facts.

The PTI leader termed terrorism “a curse” and said that everyone has to fight against it together. He also said that the National Action Plan which had been made should be implemented.

'Govt must initiate talks'

Speaking about the possibility of a dialogue between the ruling alliance and his party, Qureshi said that PTI had never refused to hold talks but the government should be the one to take the initiative.

He said that if they want to hold talks then they should share its agenda.

Referring to Asif Zardari’s stance on talks, Qureshi said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader believed that dialogue should be unconditional, which was positive.

He said that the first step that should be taken to get the country out of the crisis is new elections.

“Asif Zardari says that the ‘objection is not on the election but on its time’, but the timing of the election is not under your control as two assemblies stand dissolved,” Qureshi said.

He said that neither Zardari nor PM Shehbaz Sharif had to decide the timing for polls as the Constitution mandates they should be held within 90 days. A mutually decided date can be agreed upon through dialogue on the matter, and PTI had no objection to that, he added.

Qureshi further stated that no one in the PPP-organised lawyers’ conference had objection to polls withing 90 days.

“Why doesn’t Zardari take guidance from Tariq Raheem Khosa and Raza Rabbani,” he asked.

The PTI leader accused the government of political victimisation of his party while proposing dialogue on one hand.