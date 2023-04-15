Govt forms 15-member National Task Force on AI

An undated image of Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal speaking during an occasion. — Twitter/@PlanComPakistan

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at achieving the required goals of national development.



The move aims to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors.

The force would comprise experts in AI as well as representatives from the government and private sectors, the statement released by the planning ministry read.

Emphasising the importance of AI for progress in the near future, Iqbal stated that it would bring transformative changes to the fields of economy, governance, and education.

The task force aims to harness the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth while ensuring that the benefits are accessible to all segments of society.

Ahsan Iqbal said that establishing a national task force on Artificial Intelligence is part of the government's commitment to embracing AI and its potential to transform the country's economic landscape positively.

In 2018, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had set up a national centre for AI, said the planning minister, adding that Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens by investing in this field.

He stressed the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan. The integration of artificial intelligence in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionise these sectors and bring about significant progress, said the minister.

Iqbal pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalised medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI can offer solutions that were previously unattainable.