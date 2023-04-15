Women hug each other after offering the Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Masjid in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling to announce one more holiday for the people on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.



The Ministry of Interior has already announced five-day Eid ul Fitr holidays from April 21 (Friday) to April 25 (Tuesday).

However, if approved the five-day holidays will turn into six as holidays will begin on April 20 (Thursday) instead.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the country this year on Saturday, April 22 resultantly Friday, April 21 would be Jumat ul Widah.

The committee’s meeting is set to convene on Thursday, April 20, in order to sight the Shawwal moon.

The experts are of the view that the birth of the moon is expected to occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13am Pakistan time.

On the evening of the 29th of Ramazan, the moon’s age at sunset should be more than 19 hours for sighting.

However, in all areas of Pakistan, it will be less than 10 hours. The difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi.