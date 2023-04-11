Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 20 for Eid ul Fitr moon sighting

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Tuesday that the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon.
A statement from the ministry said: "The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad."
The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.
Ramadan 2023 started on March 23, after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting.
Separate elections will impact outcome of general polls, according resolution
PBS enumerators have completed 100% census work in 131 out of 156 districts across Pakistan
"Criticise me if I don’t defend Constitution", Justice Isa tells parliamentarians
In NA session, with PM Shehbaz present, Zardari also suggests opposition call on the premier
Law minister says voices against chief justice's suo motu powers arising from within top court
Explosion takes place near police vehicle in Shahrah-e-Iqbal area which also leaves at least 15 injured