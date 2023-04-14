Pentagon papers leak: Highly sensitive US govt documents on social media

Screengrab made from handout video released shows Teixeira taken into custody by FBI agents [Handout/WBZ via CBS/AFP]

The leak of classified Pentagon documents is causing a stir, with a trove of highly sensitive US government documents circulating online.

Among the information included in these documents are secret assessments of the Ukraine conflict, as well as reports that point to surveillance of close American allies. The Pentagon has labeled this breach as a very serious risk to national security. Also the Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the matter.

It is also noteworthy that the US government officials have not endorsed the authenticity of the documents shown in photographs posted on social media and other sites.

The leaked information provides insight into the ongoing Ukraine conflict. One document assesses the status of the conflict as of March 1, putting Russian combat deaths at between 35,500 and 43,500, with Ukraine’s at 16,000 to 17,500.

Russia lost more than 150 planes and helicopters, while Ukraine lost more than 90 aircraft. Another version of the document said Ukrainian losses of troops and equipment were higher than Russia’s. However, the Pentagon called for the public against believing the details, and warned that the documents have the 'potential to spread disinformation'.

In addition to assessments of the Ukraine conflict, the leaked documents reveal significant issues with Ukrainian air defenses. Two documents dated February 28 highlight a shortage of anti-air missiles, which have been instrumental in protecting against Russian strikes and preventing Moscow’s forces from gaining control of the skies.

Ukraine’s ability to provide medium-range air defenses to protect the front line will be completely reduced by May 23, the two documents say.

A document notes that SA-10 and SA-11 Soviet-era systems make up nearly 90 percent of Ukrainian medium- and high-range protection. Based on munitions use at the time, they were projected to run out of missiles by early May and late March, respectively.

The document lists possible responses, including resupplying Ukraine with munitions from allies and partners in the near term, and soliciting contributions of Western air defense systems in the midterm. Some of them have already been promised.

A document discusses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s expressed concern on February 28 about Kyiv’s lack of missiles with the range to hit Moscow’s forces inside Russia. The document says he suggested using drones to carry out such strikes. This account points to American surveillance of a close partner and may help explain Washington’s reluctance to provide Ukraine with the longer-range weapons it has sought.

The leak also includes an undated document saying that leaders from Israel’s Mossad sought officials from the intelligence service and private citizens to protest against a controversial judicial reform plan that would give lawmakers more control over the Supreme Court. The document indicated that information was garnered from the intercepted electronic signals, clarifying that US is spying on a country with which it has close ties.

Another document details communications between two Korean officials on March 1, revealing South Korea’s National Security Council’s concerns over the possibility of the United States giving Ukraine ammunition that it was seeking from Seoul.

This would have violated South Korea’s policy of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine, whose forces have faced a critical shortage of artillery ammunition. The document points to American surveillance of an ally, sparking criticism in South Korea about the vulnerability of sensitive locations.

Finally, a document dated February 27 details surveillance flights over the Black Sea by the United States, Britain, France, and NATO. The operation continued from late September to late February, with both crewed aircraft and drones, including the MQ-9 Reaper, used in the operation.

The information comes just weeks after Washington reported a Russian Su-27 jet striking a US MQ-9, requiring the drone to be brought down in the Black Sea. Moscow denied responsibility.

The leak of the Pentagon papers poses a significant risk to national security, as the documents provide insight into classified information that was meant to be kept confidential. The breach has led to a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.