Pakistan Railways to run special trains for Eid ul Fitr

View of Pakistan Railways Karachi Cantonment Station, on September 8, 2022, during the service suspension days after railway bridges and tracks were affected by flooding in the country. — PPI

Pakistan Railways Wednesday announced running five special trains for citizens travelling within the country, as days leading up to Eid ul Fitr approach.

The train will facilitate those who will be rushing back home to spend the festive holidays with their family and loved ones.

The trains will commence travel from next week on April 18 — a couple of days before Eid and will board passengers till April 26.



The first train will begin moving from Karachi to Peshawar Cantt, while the second will move from Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 18.

Meanwhile, the third train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on April 19 and the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26.

The fifth and last train will move from Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.

Meanwhile, the religious affairs ministry said that the date for Eid ul Fitr will be decided after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting on April 20 to sight the crescent moon for Shawwal — the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

As per calculations in line with the month of Ramadan beginning on March 23, Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on April 21 or 22.