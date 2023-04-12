Four people killed in shooting at Indian military station in Punjab

Visuals outside the Bathinda military station in Indian Punjab. — Twitter/@NewsMobileIndia

At least four people were killed in a shooting that took place at India’s Bathinda military station in Punjab province, reported Times of India.

"Firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations are in progress. Four Fatal casualties were reported. Further details being ascertained," the Indian Army was quoted by the media.

On the other hand, police have ruled out terrorism from the case.

“It is not a terrorist attack; it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident,” Indian Punjab Police’s Additional Director General SPS Parmar told Times of India.

The publication, citing police sources, reported that one “Insas rifle with 28 cartridges” had gone missing. They added the police were suspecting some army personnel were behind the attack.

It is unclear whether the shooters have been killed or are still at large.