Prince William, George enjoy father-son day out to watch soccer match

Prince William and his eldest son Prince George had lots of fun as they had a father-son day out, watching soccer club Aston Villa FC play a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kate and William's nine-year-old son, who occasionally accompanies his parents to sports games and other events, was all excited as he fully enjoyed the game with his father.



Father-son duo rocked navy sweaters over light collared shirts. From inside a VIP box, the royals cheered on their favourite team Aston Villa. The team won 2-0.



It was good for royal fans to have a glance of future kings one day before Easter Sunday, when the royal family traditionally attends a church service at St. George's Chapel at Winsor Castle. The service will mark the first for the Royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death last September.

George, the second in line to the throne, will be one of eight Pages of Honour at his grandfather King Charles III's coronation on may 6. The group is tasked with carrying the King and Queen Camilla's robes and will form part of the procession inside Westminster Abbey.