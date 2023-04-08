PML-N to agree on elections if provided 'level playing field': Javed Latif

PML-N leader Javed Latif. — APP/File

In a major development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — who had been previously demanding “accountability first, then elections” — hinted at holding polls after the incumbent government completes its Constitutional term, if the party is given fair and equal opportunities for electioneering.



Addressing a press conference in Model Town on Saturday, PML-N senior leader Javed Latif — who is considered a close aide of Maryam Nawaz — said that his party would agree to hold general elections if the party is given a ‘level playing field’.

The PML-N leader said that no political party wanted to avoid elections, but a ‘level playing field’ should be given to all before holding elections this year, adding that the PML-N leadership had always accepted the court decisions and never indulged in politics of agitation.

He maintained that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced disqualification and judicial trials despite being innocent, but it was time to ensure justice for him, who had served the country as the prime minister thrice and contributed to the development and progress of the country.

Latif said that no sou moto was taken on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s cypher conspiracy, attack on national institutions, instigating the institutions to violate the Constitution and law, the RTS [results transmission system] malfunctioning to support Imran Khan, and the PTI government’s performance, which destroyed the national economy. He said that justice parameters should be the same for all, as no one should be dear to justice and above the law.

The PML-N leader said that foreign elements wanted to pressurise the national institutions just to benefit from the chaos and political instability, caused by Khan in the country.

Berating Khan, he said the PTI chief had become a puppet of foreign elements, as he always intended to destabilise the national institutions and created hurdles in the way to the development and progress of the country.