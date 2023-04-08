Onus on govt to create conducive environment for dialogues: Asad Qaiser

An undated image of former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser. — GOP Twitter/File

Putting the onus of creating a conducive environment for negotiation on the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday reiterated that his party was ready for dialogues.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, Qaiser said that the coalition government has to dissolve the national assembly if it is sincere in steering the country out of the ongoing crisis.

“The government should dissolve the assemblies if it wants to hold elections across the country on the same,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif feared his party will suffer defeat in the upcoming elections, hence he was reluctant to hold elections.

It should be noted that the PTI, on April 6, had extended a dialogue offer to the coalition government to finalise a date for the “national elections”, hours after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s "minority" verdict on the Punjab elections.



The NA resolution made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the top court’s verdict in a case relating to the delay in holding elections in Punjab.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who has been demanding early elections across the country since his ouster in April last year — earlier said that he was ready to wait till October for polls if the PDM government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything would be in order.

Talking to journalists, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the political situation in the country was not as deteriorating to impose an emergency. “Only way to stop elections in Pakistan is throwing out the Constitution,” he had added.

The move will pave the way for martial law in the country, warned the PTI leader.

Referring to the NA resolution, Fawad said that the government did not want elections in the country. “The government was not abiding by the Constitution,” he added.



He further said that the sole solution to all the crises being faced by the country is fresh “elections”. He accused the government of depriving the people of their fundamental right to elect the ruler.

The former information minister said that his party would go to any extent for the general elections in the country.