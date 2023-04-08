NSC lauds ISI for arresting BNA founder in 'first of its kind' operation

Pakistan saw one of its major achievements on Friday as a high-value target (HVT) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, the founder of Baloch National Army (BNA), was apprehended in a high-profile and successful intelligence operation by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



Sources said that the participants of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting that took place on the same day, hailed the operation as the "first of its kind" in Pakistan and the second such operation in the entire world.

The participants said that "the operation will be remembered as a landmark achievement in the field of intelligence.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds ISI for successful operation

Heaping praise on the top intelligence agency of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the "operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions".

"Arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan & usher in a new era of peace," the premier wrote on Twitter.



He also offered heartfelt felicitations to the ISI for carrying out a brilliant operation.

The operation

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Imam, a hardcore militant, was the founder and leader of the banned BNA, which was formed after the merger of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

"BNA is responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies' (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki," the ISPR said adding Imam had also been a deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) until 2018.

The military's media wing stated that the apprehended militant was also instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and was its operational head.

"His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on the record; his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are being investigated," it stated.

The ISPR further mentioned that reportedly, the hostile agencies also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.

"He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned months over various geographical locations," the statement read.

"The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilise the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.

"Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes," the military's media wing said.