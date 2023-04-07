ECP issues code of conduct ahead of Punjab elections

The ECP building in Islmabad. The ECP website.

Having completed consultation with the political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct regarding the election campaign ahead of elections for the Punjab assembly set for May 14.

The electoral body said in the directives that political parties would not speak against the judiciary and the Pakistan Army during electioneering.

Political parties have been urged to avoid ridiculing the Election Commission.

Political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters have been asked to extend cooperation to law enforcement agencies for ensuring the safety and security of election materials, election officials and polling agents on polling day.

No one is allowed to exercise undue influence on any candidate for contesting or not contesting in the polls. "The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not indulge in offering gifts or gratifications or inducements to any person to contest or not to contest as a candidate, or to withdraw or retire or not to withdraw or not to retire from the election. Violation will be treated as corrupt practice," states the code of conduct.

The electoral body seeks political parties to give five percent representation on general seats to any assembly. "Making the selection of candidates on general seats in an assembly, the party shall ensure at least five percent representation of women candidates as required under Section 206 of the Act," it states.

An electoral candidate will have to open an exclusive bank account to manage his electoral expenses from. "As provided in section 133 of the Elections Act, 2017 all candidates shall open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank wherein any donation or subscription shall also be deposited," it said.

Weapons display in public meetings and processions is prohibited. "There will be a complete ban on carriage and display of all kinds of weapons and fire arms in public meetings and processions as well as on the polling day and until twenty-four hours after the consolidation of official results by the Returning Officers and official regulations in respect thereof shall be strictly observed," it states.

Public office holders, including ministers, the president and the prime minister will not participate in political activities in the constituency. "The public office holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers and advisors to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, shall not participate in any manner whatsoever," it states.

Banners, posters and panaflex of the size approved by the ECP will be used and no one will take down banners of opposing political parties. "There shall be a complete ban on hoardings, billboards, wall chalking, and panaflexes of any size. Violation will be treated as an illegal practice," it states.

On the day of polling, election campaigns will not be conducted within 400 meters of the polling station. Also, political flags or banners will be prohibited inside the polling station. "On Polling Day, there shall be a complete ban on all kinds of campaigns, canvassing, persuading of voters for vote, soliciting of vote and not to vote in the election or canvassing for a particular candidate within the radius of 400 meters of a polling station," it states.

The Supreme Court has ordered that elections for the provincial assembly in Punjab will be held on May 14. The Election Commission has started preparations for the elections. However, the federal government refuses to accept the top court's order.