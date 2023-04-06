Simu Liu weighs in on rom-com film prep

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu shared his preparation for his new rom-com movie, One True Loves.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the Marvel star said, "I had a long list of romantic comedies that I wanted to watch, just to kind of get a sense of what the genre is, what the patterns were."

The Canadian actor Liu also added about his preparation, "aspects of that kind of old archetypal-type romantic lead that are maybe a little outdated.

I really did come to this conclusion that, for x amount of years, our male romantic lead was someone who maybe wasn't great at listening," Liu says, "[but] was great at performing and was great at giving grand romantic gestures and professing love."

The 33-year-old further added about his character Sam, "What really intrigued me about Sam was that he was a different type of male romantic hero.

And I think it's about time that we had that conversation, that, you know, maybe love doesn't look like screaming, professing your love at the top of your lungs, the boombox or stopping traffic so that you can have this big, grand romantic moment. Like, maybe that's actually not always the right answer."

The actor added, "Maybe the right answer isn't always to prove how badly you love someone or how much you love someone. Maybe it's listening. Maybe it's really taking a step back and being the kind of partner that listens to what their significant other needs. And sometimes it doesn't look like a man beating their chest, flexing and flaunting."