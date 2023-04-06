'Ivory tower of denial': Is Melania Trump angry at Donald?

Melania Trump, the wife of former US president Donald Trump.— AFP/file

Melania Trump, the wife of former US president Donald Trump, is using her cold silence as an "armour" and is angry at husband's alleged affairs, a former White House aide claimed.

Melania, 52, is living in an "ivory tower of denial", according to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff Winston. She was nowhere to be seen as her husband turned himself in to the authorities and was handed over to the district attorney in New York City on Tuesday.

Donald and Melania Trump were pictured together last week at Trump's Palm Beach resort, after the recent news of his indictment and imminent arrest.— Twitter

Later, when Donald Trump gave a fiery speech at the after-party in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, the wife of the ex-president was still absent. This has led many people to analyse the marriage of the couple.

There are theories that Melania was absent due to the nature of the indictment and her connection with allegations that she was cheated on by her husband and Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

Wolkoff claimed that Melania was angry about Donald's alleged affair with ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While Melania and Wolkoff have not been in touch since 2018, the former aid confidently told Page Six in a recent interview that Melania would never divorce Donald.

"Of course, she knows about Donald's affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don't think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry,' Wolkoff was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.



She said that Melania's silence was deliberate and her "weapon of choice", adding that the woman considered her critics as "jealous" people. Wolkoff believes Melania wants the Stormy Daniels scandal to be swept under the carpet.

"Her way of coping is to never let her feelings show or affect her. I predict we will see her back at his side at the next social event at Mar-a-Lago," she maintained.

Mar-a-Lago address

After becoming the first former president to be charged with a crime, Donald Trump launched a ferocious attack on “election interference at a scale never seen before” in the US, painting himself as a victim of political persecution.

In a resentment-filled address delivered on Tuesday night from the Mar-a-Lago estate's ballroom, the speech his wife Melania did not attend, Trump attacked not only the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg who initiated the case but also the federal investigators who are looking into him from Georgia to Washington.

With his arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse and his subsequent plea of not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents, Trump began a day of drama in New York.

“The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he said.