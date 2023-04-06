IHC CJ directs govt to give security to Imran Khan as per law

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday directed the government to provide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with security as per the law.



The directive came during the hearing of the former prime minister's petition seeking security in the light of "threatening" remarks by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC CJ Farooq inquired about the laws that entitle former premiers to security.

The additional attorney general (AAG) said that an ex-PM is entitled to security under Section 17 of the Constitution.

At this, the IHC top judge asked had the security had been provided to Imran Khan yet under this law.

Responding to the query, the AAG said that a bulletproof vehicle had been given to Khan.

He, however, added that the provision of security was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was being provided but the notification had yet to be issued for its approval.

"The federal government looks after the issue of security as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Punjab inspector general will look into the matter for Punjab," the official stated.

He said that "foolproof" security had been given to the PTI chief until he was in Islamabad.

"Leave the fool or April fool, what is the situation now," Justice Farooq asked.

At this, the representative of the interior ministry said that security has been provided to Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI's lawyer Salman Safdar referred to the Wazirabad incident when an attempt to assassinate the former premier had been made.

At this point, IHC CJ Farooq directed the authorities to provide Khan with security as written in the law.

He ordered them to present the rules and laws regarding the provision of security to a former prime minister.

The justice also observed that the government must have to review the security in light of the threat alert.

"Everyone should get their legal rights. The former prime minister should get the security according to his status," Justice Farooq remarked while directing the authorities to submit the laws.

He directed them to inform the court the extent of security a former premier is entitled to.

An order will be issued after the submission of rules, Justice Farooq added.