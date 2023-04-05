Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for double standards

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appeared defending the royal family's stance against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying royals "can't sit on the fence" about being in the Firm.

The 63-year-old made a brutal dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming that royals "can't have it both ways" if they choose to step away from the Firm.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mother appeared calling out Harry and Meghan's alleged double standards as she said royals should either be "in or out" if they choose a life away from the Firm.



She said: "You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out," adding: "But then don't cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it - and be it."



The Duchess of York - currently promoting her latest novel "A Most Intriguing Lady" - also shared her knowledge about the royal family, of which she was an official member for 10 years.

Harry and Meghan stepped down in 2020 as senior working royals and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice. The couple have targeted some members of the royal family in their paid documentary, interviews, podcasts and Harry's memoire Spare.