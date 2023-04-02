King Charles latest move draws David Beckham attention

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has reacted as King Charles shared a message of gratitude with a touching tribute to his mother late Queen Elizabeth.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the latest photo of Charles and Prince William, and a throwback pic of the Queen and the monarch with his message of gratitude.

In his message, King Charles said: “Proudly marking the end of the @queensgreencanopy project by planting this Acer tree in the gardens of Sandringham House – one of over 3 million that have been planted in Queen Elizabeth II’s name as part of this initiative.

“It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

He further said, “As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name.”

The post received thousands of hearts and comments within no time.

David Beckham was among the royal fans who reacted to the King’s Insta post by pressing the heart button.