Meghan Markle becoming an ‘economic phenomenon’ in ‘full swing’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s post-royal investments are reportedly beginning to ‘bear fruit’ and making her an ‘economic phenomenon’.

These claims and observations have been brought forward by Royally Us podcast hosts, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

The conversation arose once Ms Ross touched on Meghan’s “first investments in post-royal life”, like the wellness coffee brand.



In reference to it, the duo claimed, “I think it was really interesting to hear from the founder what kind of impact this can have on a brand. We talk about the ‘Meghan effect’ and the ‘Kate effect’ — the economic phenomenon the royals bring with them whenever they support a brand, or wear an outfit, those sorts of things.”

“But to hear directly from the founder of this company about how Meghan's investment has helped them was really interesting and really uplifting, and to see how Meghan has made a difference in this brand.”