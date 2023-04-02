VIDEO: Fake Donald Trump on SNL leaves everyone in splits

As always, Saturday Night Live was quick to comment on one of the biggest news of the week in the United States: Donald Trump's indictment. A fake Donald Trump on SNL played by James Austin Johnson left everyone in splits in his cold open, beginning with Taylor Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero,” saying, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”



Johnson's performance was so good that people have since been curious about who plays Donald Trump on SNL.

“Well folks, it happened. I got indicted, or as I spell it: indicated,” James Austin Johnson said. “Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law, and go quietly to prison. April Fools! That was a prank. I was doing a Jim from Office.”



The skit quickly went viral. In just a few hours, the Twitter video has over 200,000 views.

"Make no mistake. What the radical left Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I've ever committed, and I've committed a lot. Close to 34," he continued.

Donald Trump on SNL sang multiple songs with the lyrics changed into comical lines that people are thoroughly enjoying. He said that his song "Justice for All" would beat Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" to become number 1.



"He already losing weight in jail I see," a user said.

"This cold open was probably the best thing I've seen on SNL in a very long time," a user commented.

But not everyone agreed. "First sketch...racism, drug use and not funny at all. SNL has really lost its touch," a user remarked.

Why is Trump indicted?

In 2016, a few days before Trump was elected president, adult film star Stormy Daniels received a wire transfer for $130,000 from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Daniels claimed this was hush money.

What does hush money mean? Daniels received the money in return for keeping silent about a supposed liaison she had with Trump.

In connection with the payments made to Daniels, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and campaign finance violations in 2018. He was given a three-year prison sentence but was freed in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic in mid-2020.