Where to watch Man City vs Liverpool live?

The English Premier League resumes play on Saturday after a lengthy two-week international break, with this exciting matchup between top-tier Man City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium serving as the weekend's first event.



The Reds will be anxious to maintain their ambitions of finishing in the top four, with the extra incentive of thwarting City's championship defence, while the hosts will be seeking to cut the distance to league leaders Arsenal.

Given that City, the defending champions, had won each of their previous six games in all competitions, the break may have come at a bad time for them. In City's last two games against RB Leipzig and Burnley, striker Erling Haaland scored an astounding eight goals, but the Norwegian will need to pass a late fitness test before Saturday's match.

How to watch Premier League from anywhere?

Man City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 7:30 am ET or 4.30 am PT in the US.



Using a VPN can be helpful if you find yourself unable to watch the game locally and need to find another way to do so. By encrypting your traffic, a VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from slowing down your connection on game day.

You can access the game on your phone, tablet, or laptop by virtually changing your location using a VPN. The majority of VPNs make doing this quite simple.

As long as you have a valid membership to the provider you're streaming from, it is legal to use a VPN in any country where VPNs are permitted, including the US, UK, and Canada.

The top live TV streaming providers are listed below, chosen by CNET editor Kevin Lynch, so you may use them to watch the game live from anywhere in the world.



Where to watch Man City vs Liverpool in USA

Peacock is streaming the Man City vs. Liverpool match on Saturday. To watch the game live, you must have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account.

Premier League football is available on NBC's streaming service Peacock all season long.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in Canada

You must be a member of FuboTV Canada to stream the match at the Etihad Stadium live in Canada. The Premier League season is the sole subject of the service.

Where to watch Man City vs Liverpool in UK

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, and Sky Sports each have a portion of the Premier League rights.

The Man City vs. Liverpool match will only be broadcast on the BT Sports networks BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD, and BT Sports Ultra. If Sky or Virgin are your service provider, you may add BT Sport to their packages or purchase it directly from BT as part of one of their various TV bundles.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in Australia?

Optus Sport, a streaming platform that is broadcasting every Premier League game live in Australia this season, is available for football fans across the continent to watch this game.

For Australian football fans, streaming service Optus Sport is especially appealing because it has the unique rights to broadcast every EPL game live this season, as well as matches from the German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga.