'Dementia': Watch Joe Biden forget name of tornado-hit town he was visiting

US President Joe Biden made yet another mistake when visiting the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was devastated by a tornado. In his remarks to the crowd, Biden referred to the town as "Rolling Stone”, which is the name of a popular culture magazine.



"We're not just here for today, I'm determined that we're going to leave nothing behind. We're going to get it done for you," Joe Biden said in the speech, adding, “I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone.”

Unaware of the mistake he made, he said again: "The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we'll be with you every step of the way."

A video posted on Twitter by the research wing of the Republican National Committee shows that Joe Biden realised his mistake and said: “What did I say, I said Rolling Fork. Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here.”

At least 25 people were killed in a deadly tornado that struck Rolling Fork last week, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The mayor of the town Fred Miller said that the west part of Rolling Fork, which is a residential area, was completely destroyed.

“Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed.”