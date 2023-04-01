Donald Trump says he raised '$4m in 24 hours' after indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a political rally, Anchorage, Alaska, US, July 09, 2022.— AFP

In the 24 hours following the news of his indictment, according to Donald Trump, he raised more than $4 million.

In a press release, the former US president provided this number and reiterated the accusation that he is the target of a political witch hunt.

Trump's attorneys have informed Sky News that their client is "ready to battle" as they get ready for his historic court appearance on Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on March 29, 2023, in New York City. — AFP

He's doing fine, according to Trump's solicitor Alina Habba. He is tough and resilient, yet he is understandably upset by the news of the indictment, she said.

"We're seeing selective prosecution. We're seeing a person who's been persecuted endlessly."

"There won't be a conviction, so I don't even need to address it. President Trump will absolutely continue his campaign for the presidency."

Trump will be charged in front of a judge in the same courtroom where Harvey Weinstein, a film executive, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Although the indictment's full contents are still under seal, it is known that Trump is accused of about 30 counts of document fraud.

Following talks between his lawyers and the district attorney's office, the former president won't be restrained in handcuffs.

It's a break from the standard protocol because Trump is the first former president to ever be charged with a crime, and under these extraordinary circumstances, a choreography is being put together "on the fly" by teams of attorneys without any blueprints to refer to.

Tuesday afternoon is the scheduled time for the court appearance. On Monday, Trump will fly to New York and use a chopper to land in Manhattan. He will continue to reside in his unit at the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where security has recently been tightened.

As part of the continued protection of a former president, there will be strict security at the courthouse around Trump's attendance. He will be escorted there by secret service agents.

Following the revelation of the indictment, all 35,000 members of the New York Police Department were instructed to wear their uniforms starting on Thursday.

Even though there has been little to no indication of significant rallies or even unrest, the order complies with Trump's demand for the protest following his detention.

The judge might impose travel limitations or other conditions on Trump on Tuesday, awaiting another hearing. According to a source close to the secret service, they are "prepared for any choice that the judge says" under these circumstances.